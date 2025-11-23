Missing 3-month-old found safely in Pointe Coupee Parish

UPDATE: The child has been located safely.

NEW ROADS - An amber alert was issued in Pointe Coupee Parish early Sunday morning.

A woman was accused of abducting a 3-month-old. The child was last seen at 3:18 p.m. on Bayou Run Drive in New Roads.

If you have any information, authorities urge you to call 911 immediately.