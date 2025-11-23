71°
Missing 3-month-old found safely in Pointe Coupee Parish

11 hours 35 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, November 22 2025 Nov 22, 2025 November 22, 2025 11:54 PM November 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The child has been located safely.

NEW ROADS - An amber alert was issued in Pointe Coupee Parish early Sunday morning.

A woman was accused of abducting a 3-month-old. The child was last seen at 3:18 p.m. on Bayou Run Drive in New Roads.

If you have any information, authorities urge you to call 911 immediately. 

