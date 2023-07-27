96°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing 29-year-old man from Ascension Parish found
UPDATE: Kirby Lorenston has been found.
GONZALES - Deputies are searching for a missing man last seen July 2.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kirby Lorenston, 29, was last seen July 2 walking near the Lamar Dixon Expo Center along Vindez Road.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Lorenson's whereabouts is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-8300.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-110 northbound closed at Convention Street due to major vehicle fire
-
Trash pick up will cost $35 a month soon, Metro Council hopes...
-
Deputies looking for vehicle involved in Hammond ATV theft
-
Residents skeptical of ambitious Comite Diversion completion date
-
Man still in hospital after being shot by Hammond officers