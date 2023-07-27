96°
Missing 29-year-old man from Ascension Parish found

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: Kirby Lorenston has been found. 

GONZALES - Deputies are searching for a missing man last seen July 2. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kirby Lorenston, 29, was last seen July 2 walking near the Lamar Dixon Expo Center along Vindez Road. 

Anyone with information on Lorenson's whereabouts is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-8300.

