52°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing 17-year-old found safe in Gretna, officials say
GRETNA — Authorities have found a missing 17-year-old less than 24 hours after he was reported missing in Gretna.
Officials said he was last seen at school around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. By 7 a.m. on Wednesday, he was found safe.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baldwin Police searching for man wanted for nonconsensual disclosure of private images
-
Department of Corrections officials: Angola inmate dies, autopsy ordered to determine cause...
-
Southern's 'Human Jukebox' given key to the city after winning ESPN's Band...
-
Oil prices tumble to 4.5-year lows; oversupplied market a gift to U.S....
-
Federal judge rules Louisiana law on age verification on social media is...