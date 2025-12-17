52°
Missing 17-year-old found safe in Gretna, officials say

4 hours 9 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, December 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRETNA — Authorities have found a missing 17-year-old less than 24 hours after he was reported missing in Gretna.

Officials said he was last seen at school around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. By 7 a.m. on Wednesday, he was found safe.

