46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing 10-year-old boys found safe after search Friday

4 hours 14 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, January 20 2024 Jan 20, 2024 January 20, 2024 11:28 AM January 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Two 10-year-old boys were found safe after an intensive search in a wooded area south of St. Francisville Friday night.

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the boys were reported missing after they got turned around in the wooded area. Deputies began searching immediately due to the dropping temperatures.

“We knew there was a short window for a successful rescue with the forecast calling for a low in the mid-twenties,” Sheriff Brian Spillman said. “We immediately called for assistance from Louisiana State Penitentiary K9 team, as well as air support from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office."

At 11 p.m., deputies and a K9 team found fresh tracks, which they followed before finding the boys. The boys were checked out by EMS before being released to their families.

Trending News

West Feliciana fire personnel, family members, neighbors and volunteers also assisted in the search.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days