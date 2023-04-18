71°
Minor booked on peeping Tom charge, caught touching himself outside Zachary home

ZACHARY - A juvenile suspect is accused of fondling himself while creeping outside a home in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

The Zachary Police Department said the suspect — an unidentified minor — was booked for criminal trespass, obscenity, peeping Tom, and resisting an officer. The boy reportedly tried to run from police after he was seen outside the victim's home around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No other details were released due to the victim's age. 

