71°
Latest Weather Blog
Minor booked on peeping Tom charge, caught touching himself outside Zachary home
ZACHARY - A juvenile suspect is accused of fondling himself while creeping outside a home in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The Zachary Police Department said the suspect — an unidentified minor — was booked for criminal trespass, obscenity, peeping Tom, and resisting an officer. The boy reportedly tried to run from police after he was seen outside the victim's home around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Trending News
No other details were released due to the victim's age.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
DOTD begins National Work Zone Awareness Week with memorial in front of...
-
Woman convicted in cold case killing tried to claim her sentence was...
-
Police: Pregnant woman was gunned down in case of mistaken identity; sheriff's...
-
Zachary church destroyed after roof collapses; services temporarily moved to Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge