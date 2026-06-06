Mimi's Blueberry Farm provides the families of Clinton with a local tradition

CLINTON — A beloved local blueberry farm holds a special place in the heart of the people of Clinton.

Mimi's Blueberry Farm, owned by Peggy Stevens, allows visitors to pick fresh blueberries straight from the bushes.

Each season, Stevens provides the community with delicious homegrown blueberries, creating a tradition that keeps families coming back year after year.

Mimi's Blueberry Farm has over 250 bushes that guests are allowed to pick from today; however, when Stevens first began the farm, she would pick all the blueberries herself.

Stevens would then sell the blueberries to local grocery stores, at the Clinton Blueberry Festival and to different individuals from around the town.

Stevens said her favorite thing to do is visit with her customers, so visitors should be ready to sit down for a chat when they arrive.

The blueberry farm is currently open to the public from daylight to dark.