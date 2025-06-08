Latest Weather Blog
Millions of state income tax refunds will become unclaimed property if not claimed by Sept. 6
BATON ROUGE – Millions of dollars in state income tax refunds will become unclaimed property if taxpayers don’t claim them by September 6.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 9,500 taxpayers advising them to claim the refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. The letters are dated July 21.
The total amount of unclaimed refunds involved is $8.6 million. It includes refunds issued on or before June 30, 2016. Taxpayers who want to claim a refund before it reverts to unclaimed property must submit the required information to the Department of Revenue accompanied by the letter.
If they miss the September 6 deadline, they can claim their refunds through the state treasurer’s at www.treasury.state.la.us.
