Mike Richards selected as permanent host of 'Jeopardy!'

Sony Pictures announced Wednesday that a new host for 'Jeopardy!' has been selected, and confirmed that the game show's executive producer, Mike Richards will replace legendary host Alex Trebek.

Also in the works are a series of ABC primetime specials and a potential 'Jeopardy!' spinoff series that will be hosted by actress Mayim Bialik.

After the final Trebek-hosted shows aired, the former 'Big Bang Theory' star was a favorite of the guest hosts who temporarily took the reins and led contestants through the trivia quiz show.

Trebek passed way in November at the age of 80. He'd hosted the syndicated edition of 'Jeopardy!' for nearly 37 years.

Richards steps into the role of host amid praise from Sony, but criticism from some in the public eye for allegedly mistreating former colleagues when he was executive producer of

'The Price is Right.'

Despite this, Sony Pictures expressed confidence in Richards abilities. Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and corporate development for Sony Pictures said, “We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s favorite quiz show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of ‘Jeopardy!.'"

"We took this decision incredibly seriously," Ahuja continued. "A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek."

