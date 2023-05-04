62°
Seventh-grader arrested over threats made to Zachary Middle, police say
ZACHARY - A seventh-grader has been arrested after allegedly posting threats against Zachary Middle School.
Zachary Police said Thursday that the student a had been arrested. School officials notified parents of the threats made on social media toward the school after they were published sometime Thursday morning.
This story is developing.
