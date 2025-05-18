79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mid City on display during Sunday's garden tours

41 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, May 18 2025 May 18, 2025 May 18, 2025 8:53 PM May 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Friends of LSU Hilltop Arboretum provided a historic tour of the Garden District neighborhood in Mid City Baton Rouge on Sunday. 

Home gardens and pollinator gardens that dot Camellia Avenue were on display during the tour. Gardeners say that the tour is another way to inspire prospective gardeners and further the creativity of people who already have a green thumb. 

Trending News

The annual event will be back in the spring of 2026. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days