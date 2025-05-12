Metro Council taking up Thrive! Baton Rouge funding reallocation plan at Wednesday meeting

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to discuss a new funding plan that would reallocate funds from multiple city-parish agencies into a general fund at a pubic meeting on Wednesday.

The funding plan — Thrive! Baton Rouge — is divided into four separate items on the council's agenda.

The first will see $48.14 million budgeted to the library annually through a dedicated millage of 8.3 mills. The plan also outlines a one-time rededication of $52.4 million to pay off city-parish debt, which would generate an additional $9.4 million. The plan also outlines $36.89 million in a "flexible general fund" that can be used across the parish on various programs. A 2.8 mills millage will be rededicated from the library to this fund.

The second item sees a portion of Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control’s secondary millage will be renewed at .35 mills, while the remainder, .65 mills, will be renewed and rededicated to the parish-wide general purpose fund. A one-time rededication of $13.25 million from the department's fund balance will support budget stabilization, allowing the department to retain one year of operating revenue in its fund balance.

Another item would see the Parish General Alimony Millage be renewed at an increased 4 mills if the plan passes. An estimated $21 million will be set aside to stabilize the city-parish budget before being programmed into future budgets.

The last item to be voted on Wednesday would see the Council on Aging, including Meals on Wheels and other programs, renew its millage at 2.25 mills and rededicate .25 of their existing millage to the general fund as part of the plan.

A major part of the fund will be used for a city-parish-wide workforce optimization initiative, with $13 million being used to invest in the parish-wide workforce, specifically their compensation packages, a spokesperson for Mayor-President Sid Edwards said in March.

The Metro Council will vote on the four separate items within the funding plan on Wednesday at the 4 p.m. meeting. If passed, each funding item will appear on the Nov. 15 ballot to be voted on parish-wide. The meeting agenda is available here.