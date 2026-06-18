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Metro Council member Carolyn Coleman holds annual etiquette class
BATON ROUGE - Well-dressed children gathered at the City Club on Thursday for Metro Council member Carolyn Coleman's annual etiquette lesson.
"They have had the experience of knowing where to put that napkin, what spoon to use for the soup they are eating, what utensil, how to cut that meat, the whole nine yards," she said.
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Coleman runs a summer camp for kids in her district through June and into July. Coleman said the children learn behaviors which will last a lifetime.
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