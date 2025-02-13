Metro Council meeting ends in stalemate over library tax proposal

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council heard from dozens of people Wednesday about property taxes and the library system, but council members ran out of time and did not vote on the library tax renewal proposal.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards, who took office last month after a career as a high school football coach, announced last week that he wants to reduce the amount of the library tax, but ask voters to rededicate some of it to pay police and for other unspecified projects.

The announcement sparked strong reactions, and the council chamber was packed with library supporters and with uniformed police officers.

The library system's property tax is due for a renewal vote this year. Before Edwards' announcement, the library's plan was to reduce the amount of the tax, which has been in place for nearly 30 years, from 11.1 mills to 10.5 mills. That was the proposal the Metro Council was considering Wednesday.

Edwards is working to replace millions in revenue that will now go to the newly-incorporated City of St. George.

Mayor Pro Tem Brandon Noel, the council's leader, said the stalemate provides time to work on a plan to present to voters.

"What will have to happen is the library has the ability to put this item back on the agenda. It could be put on at the next meeting to be heard at the March 26 meeting," he said. "What I think will occur and that may very well occur between now and then is I think there will be a lot of collaboration," he said.

Noel said he believes this will ultimately be productive for the parish.

"A lot of the voices you heard tonight will get together and work on some deals, both the mayor's office, the council constituents, and the library taxing districts to try to come up with a plan that can be good for everybody and good for the parish as a whole," he said.

Library Assistant Director Mary Stein said after the meeting that library system officials will keep working.

"In the next couple of weeks, we will continue conversations we had tonight with the Metro Council to figure out how we can bring our resolution back to them, that is properly funded with dedicated taxes sufficient to support the library system and to support the community needs," she said.

Ultimately, any changes to taxes - renewal, rededication or something else - must be approved by voters.