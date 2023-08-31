Metro Council approves over $2 million for flood mitigation projects

BATON ROUGE- It's been a summer filled with lack of rain, and unprecedented heat even by Louisiana standards. These conditions have fueled wildfires across the state.

But we all know flooding is still a major concern in Louisiana, and it only takes one storm to cause catastrophe.

"We get a lot of calls like 'Hey, my street is flooded,'" Fred Raiford, the director of drainage with the City-Parish told WBRZ.

That is why the Metro Council approved $2.1 million for the Ward Creek Distributed Detention Project.

That project will be funded by the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant.

Right now, crews have already removed more than 20,000 tons of debris from Ward Creek, and other drainage canals. This project aims to provide even more flood protection for the Parish.

Raiford says the goal is to build water detention sites in order to store water there, so water doesn't end up in your backyard.

"We're trying to find ways to reduce that flood risk to store it where it needs to be and once the storm is done, the water flows through the system," Raiford said.

With the money approved, the goal now is to do a survey to find out where is the best place to do put a water detention site.

Right now there about about ten sites, but Raiford says the these sites will not put surrounding parishes at risk.

"We also have to be very mindful that we can't make problems for Ascension, Livingston, and Iberville," Raiford said. "The concept we came up with does prevent that."

Despite what seems like a hefty price, Raiford says what is being done to help with flooding is worth the price.

"It's a lot of money, I'm not denying that, but there is a lot of work being done," Raiford said. "It's not just a survey it's geo-technical work, it's environmental work being done."

The survey should be completed in six months.