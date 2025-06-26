78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Metro Council approves new flag for East Baton Rouge Parish

1 hour 51 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 10:30 PM June 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A new flag will fly over East Baton Rouge Parish Thursday morning.

Metro Council members approved the design for the new parish flag, which will be displayed outside city hall. It includes a blue, curved line representing the Mississippi River, a red line representing the "red stick", and a shield representing the three countries that controlled the city.

Trending News

Public Works employee Mark LeBlanc designed the flag, which he said represents the five cities in the parish. The flag will first be raised Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days