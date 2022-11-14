56°
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season

5 hours 4 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, November 14 2022 Nov 14, 2022 November 14, 2022 4:04 PM November 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks. 

LDWF said taking an alligator after hunting season has closed brings a $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Duzac may also have to pay an additional $375 for the replacement value of the animal. 

