Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended.
According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
LDWF said taking an alligator after hunting season has closed brings a $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Duzac may also have to pay an additional $375 for the replacement value of the animal.
