79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Metairie man re-convicted of triple murder after Supreme Court decision

2 hours 54 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, August 23 2022 Aug 23, 2022 August 23, 2022 11:53 AM August 23, 2022 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo of Corey Woods from a 2017 arrest via WWLTV

JEFFERSON PARISH - A man convicted of a triple murder in 2018 was tried again due to a Supreme Court ruling that declared non-unanimous jury votes inconsequential.

WWLTV reports Corey Woods, 37, allegedly shot and killed three family friends, including a 16-year-old girl in 2017.

Woods was jailed on unrelated charges before he was found to be in connection with the triple murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison following a 2018 trial. The jury vote was 10-2.

In 2020, however, Supreme Court case Ramos v. Louisiana mandated jury votes be unanimous in criminal court. Woods' new trial was set for last Friday, Aug. 19, when he was re-convicted on a suitably unanimous jury vote after less than an hour and a half of deliberation.

Trending News

Woods' sentencing was set for Sep. 2.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days