Mestizo restaurant offering drive-thru Easter Bunny photos
BATON ROUGE, La.- Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine is allowing families to take photos with the Easter Bunny from the safety and comfort of their cars during the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant will be hosting a drive-thru for children to take selfies from the car with the bunny posing in the background.
The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 11 in the Mestizo parking lot and participants will be gifted an Easter surprise.
Mestizo is located at 2323 S Acadian Thwy.
For more information, call 225-387-2699.
