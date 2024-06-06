Merchandise worth $1,000 stolen from Academy Sports in Hammond; police trying to identify suspects

HAMMOND - Merchandise valued at $1,000 was stolen from a Academy Sports + Outdoors story last Thursday, according to the Hammond Police Department.

The suspects entered the store, located at 600 CM Fagan Drive, grabbed merchandise, and walked out without paying.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspects or who has any information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5739.