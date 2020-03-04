Mental health specialist allegedly lied about appointments, stole more than $320K through Medicaid

BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of lying about her medical appointments for nearly two years, allowing her to steal more than a quarter-million dollars in taxpayer money.

Christine Carmouche, 55, of Breaux Bridge was arrested Tuesday on charges of Medicaid fraud in her alleged scheme that unfolded between June 2017 and May 2019.

Investigators with the attorney general's office uncovered the crimes after they found discrepancies in Carmouche's records from three different Medicaid providers she worked with during that time: Life Changing Solutions, A New Day Counseling and Seaside Healthcare.

Arrest records say Carmouche, a mental health specialist, put down a "multitude" of appointments in her progress notes that overlapped with hours at her different workplaces.

According to investigators, Carmouche had a total of 3,586 overlapping hours which earned her a total of $327,521.57 in fraudulent payments.

She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday. She's since been released on a $25,000 bond.