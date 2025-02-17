Men of SUSON recognized at Super Bowl Breakfast, say it opened door to opportunities

BATON ROUGE — The men of Southern University Nursing School said they are reaping the benefits of furthering their future in the health field after being recognized at the Super Bowl Breakfast.

Students James Rodgers and Judah Fountain said the event opened doors to meet NFL stars and connect with the STEM community.

“It was so many opportunities to get your name out there, show your face, especially me being someone who wants to take my nursing education higher and pursue a doctorate or CRNA,” Fountain said.

The networking from the event has led him to valuable connections. Rogers, an Army veteran, said he met a few veterans associated with the NFL and kept in contact with them.

School Dean Sandra Brown said the recognition came about from the attention the school received breaking barriers with the most black male nursing students in the school's history — 35 at one time.

“We’ve gotten lots of calls, inquiries, on a national level to be a part of this movement that we have at Southern," Brown said.

She said this opportunity brought more eyes to their mission.

“Having a seat at the table, the only HBCU at the table, the only school of nursing at the table, puts us at a platform where we can show society that there are viable options, particularly career options, for others to follow,” Brown said.

Rodgers and Fountain say they are proud to be men of SUSON and grateful to inspire others and continue to make an impact in healthcare.

“If you don’t see a door, make yourself a door. If you don't have a seat at the table, build your own table and bring people along with you,” Fountain said.