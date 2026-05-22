Memorial Day travel surges as gas prices rise, families adjust summer plans

BATON ROUGE — AAA is forecasting a record number of travelers for Memorial Day weekend, as families begin to hit the road for the holiday.

AAA spokesman Don Redman said the holiday typically marks the start of the summer travel season.

"We are forecasting a record number of people traveling for the Memorial Day holiday, which is usually the launching pad for the summer," Redman said.

With more cars on the road, fuel prices are also a factor for drivers planning trips.

Baton Rouge resident Ginger Dammers said she is already preparing her SUV for the trip her family takes every year.

"Gas prices are a lot more than they have been in the past," Dammers said. "We just kind of adjust other things... not do as many fun things that we'll do this time."

AAA predicts that if fuel prices stay high throughout the summer, some travelers may reconsider how far they're willing to travel or how long their trips will last.

Experts said one way to save money before leaving home is to check your tire pressure as properly inflated tires can improve fuel efficiency on long trips.

"If they're under-inflated, you could lose as much as 30 percent of your fuel efficiency by tires that are under-inflated," Redman said.

Travel booking companies like Expedia are encouraging travelers to watch for last-minute hotel and vacation rental deals, as prices continue to change heading into the holiday weekend.

Airbnb said in a statement that guests traveling or staycationing for Memorial Day can find options that fit any budget across millions of its listings.

As families begin travelling for summer vacation, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission officials said drivers should expect to see increased patrols statewide as part of the "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

"So you do have a better chance of surviving a bad crash if you're wearing your seatbelt," said Greg Fischer of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.