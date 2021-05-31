Memorial Day bringing warm and clear conditions before showers return

Memorial Day kicks off the week with clear and calm conditions.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning started near 60 degrees. The cooler temperatures are thanks to the low humidity, and before the steam machine is fully back up and running, the humidity will be mild this afternoon. Temperatures will be warming fast into the upper 80s and a few spots may scratch the low 90s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: Starting on Tuesday the humidity will make a return. All the available moisture means that afternoon showers are back as well.

REMINDER The WBRZ Weather Team forecasts rain coverage. 30% = 30% of the viewing area will see rain.

Afternoon rain coverage will be 30-40% starting Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will trend in the upper 80s and will be a bit cooler if a shower rolls through. Wednesday and Thursday will be a lot of the same with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and some afternoon pop-up showers. Any showers or storms that bubble up will be capable of a brief heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: There are no active storms currently. Hurricane Season officially starts tomorrow, June 1st. Stick with the WBRZ Weather Team all season long for the latest tropical updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!