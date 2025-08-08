Memorial, celebration of life held Saturday in St. Gabriel for police captain stabbed to death

ST. GABRIEL— Residents gathered at the St. Gabriel Community Center for Captain Devin Boutte's memorial service Saturday morning.

Boutte was found murdered inside his home on Sunday morning. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Warren Mitchell, who facing charges of second-degree murder.

Chief Kevin Ambeau said the room being filled with residents speaks to Boutte's character and how much he meant to the community, disagreeing with allegations of corruption toward Boutte being investigated following his death.

“It’s a testimony of how he lived. All the negativity that’s been said this week, the people of St. Gabriel don’t buy it. They know who Devin Boutte was,” said Ambeau.

Ambeau said he hopes Boutte will get his peaceful rest.

“I stand by when I say he’s innocent and any allegations that can’t be proven, he needs to get his rest. He’s not here to defend himself,” said Ambeau.

The center was filled with residents and high emotions as they said their last farewell to Boutte. Residents noted that Boutte served the community with pride.

“He meant a lot to the community. Every time there was an event he was there," said resident Lisa Green. "Whatever else he had going on that was never an issue as a police officer and a captain.”

One friend of Boutte, Kevin Chester said it was hard to say goodbye to Boutte, and that he did not want to approach his casket. He said he's holding on to memories of the police captain.

“He knows how to make somebody laugh. He always stayed with a smile on his face. Always. You could be going through the craziest thing and talk to him,” said Chester.