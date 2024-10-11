Members of 'Dirty Money' organization arrested after drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested after a drug raid of an organization called "Dirty Money," according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

According to EBRSO, agents learned details about the "Dirty Money" group and their stash of guns and narcotics, distribution location, multiple vehicles being used and social media accounts.

During the investigation, Ronald W. Williams Jr., 28 and Carl A. Tucker, 25 were identified as members of the organization. Agents conducted separate narcotics "takeaways" and a successful controlled buy before obtaining search warrants and arrest warrants.

Multiple locations in Baton Rouge were searched. Deputies seized marijuana, vapes, hydrocodone tablets, oxycodone tablets, psilocybin mushrooms and promethazine. They also seized multiple firearms and over $21,000.

Deputies arrested Williams and Tucker for possession with intent to distribute charges as well as illegal carrying of weapons. Delonte Augustus, 23, was also arrested for possession and illegal carrying of a weapon.