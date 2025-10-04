81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mega Millions jackpot nears $600M after no winner

1 hour 41 minutes ago Saturday, October 04 2025 Oct 4, 2025 October 04, 2025 4:16 PM October 04, 2025 in News
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ Staff
Mega Millions

BATON ROUGE - Anyone who missed out on last month's nearly $1.8 billion Powerball Jackpot still has a chance with Mega Millions.

No one matched all six winning numbers in Friday's drawing. As a result, the jackpot is now $547 million dollars. That is the largest jackpot so far this year and the 12th largest jackpot in the game's history.

Trending News

The next drawing will be Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days