McMahon: LSU improving ahead of tilt with No. 1 Auburn

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team is off to a 1-5 start to SEC play, but head coach Matt McMahon believes his team is heading in the right direction.

The Tigers started 0-3 in conference before winning at home against Arkansas and then playing two competitive games on the road against Top-15 teams.

"You go back the last three games, the win over Arkansas, then you play 31 minutes even at top-15 (Texas) A&M, you play to a essentially 35 minutes of a one possession game on the road at top-five Alabama, you know, there should be some confidence taken from those performances," said McMahon. "But, then there also has to be great attention to detail and see where the areas of improvement have to take place to put together an entire 40 minutes."

LSU will have to play even better Wednesday if they want to pull the upset at home Wednesday at 6 PM against No. 1 Auburn.