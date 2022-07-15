McMahon expects LSU guard Adam Miller back on the court in coming weeks

BATON ROUGE - What a first four months for new Tigers hoops head coach Matt McMahon. After getting done with March Madness at Murray State, McMahon joined into another Madness at LSU with 11 players hitting the Portal.

But McMahon didn't panic, bringing in a pretty impressive recruiting class and even getting some players back, like guard Adam Miller.

Miller transfer to LSU from Illinois a season ago, looking to lead LSU to big things before tearing his ACL. McMahon spoke on Miller's recovery on Wednesday at the LHSAA Coaches Convention.

"He hasn't got cleared yet for live play, but he's doing everything non-contact. I love him. I think everyone's excited because he can really shoot the basketball at an elite level, but what's impressed me more is he's a really smart player," McMahon said. "Great intellect on the floor, great feel for the game of basketball. And he's a competitor. Yeah, he's got great work capacity, absolutely loves it, very passionate. So I'm excited for him to get back to live play here soon, but he's gonna obviously have a great opportunity to have a huge impact on this team."