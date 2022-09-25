92°
McKinley High's homecoming game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between teams

Friday, September 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A high school's homecoming football game was suspended after a bench-clearing brawl broke out between the two teams Friday night.

During the second quarter of the McKinley versus Northside football game, both teams reportedly started fighting on the McKinley Panthers' field in the middle of a play.

Video shows the struggle between the teams in the center of the football field during the game, with players shoving each other and someone even throwing a helmet in the scuffle.

School officials told WBRZ they're unsure why the fight started, and they're holding off on disciplinary action until they determine who was responsible.

Officials also said they're waiting on LHSAA to make a decision about the ruling of the game following the suspension.

No one was injured in the brawl.

This is a developing story.

