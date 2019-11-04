46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee

3 hours 57 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 November 03, 2019 8:42 PM November 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: CEO

NEW YORK (AP) - McDonald's Corporation says its chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.
 
The fast food giant announced former CEO Steve Easterbrook's departure Sunday, saying he demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald's forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports.
 
In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake. He said given the values of the company he agreed with the board that it's time to move on.
 
The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski as its new president and CEO. Kempczinski recently served as president of McDonald's USA.
 
Kempczinski thanked Easterbrook for his contributions and described him as a patient and helpful mentor.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days