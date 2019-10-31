Mayor unveils priority list for MovEBR road projects

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced which projects her office plans to address first as part of a parish-wide roadwork initiative.

The mayor's office said more than 20 projects are set to begin "immediately," including multiple along Airline Highway, College Drive, Highland Road and Florida Boulevard. These projects will be primarily funded by the half-cent sales tax that was approved by voters last year.

Slated to run for 30 years and generate about $40 million a year, the program was said to include roughly 70 projects across the parish.

You can find the full list of projects along with their priority listing below.

Green priority (work begins immediately)

Airline Hwy. North (Florida- I-110)

Airline Hwy. South, (Parish line -Bluebonnet)

Ardenwood - Lobdell Connector (BRCC)

Ben Hur realignement/Nicholson intersection

Bluebonnet (Perkins to Picardy)

College Drive

Dijon Ave, phase II (Midway - Bluebonnet)

Florida Boulevard (I-110 - Airline Hwy.)

Groom Rd.

Harding at I-110

Hennessy - Perkins Connector

Highland @ Siegen

Jones Creek Rd. (Tiger Bend to Airline)

McHost (LA 64 to Pride Port Hudson)

McHugh Rd. (Groom - Lower Zachary)

Midway (Dijon - Picardy)

Nicholson Dr. Segment 1 (Brightside - Gourrier)

North Blvd.(including segment of S Foster)

Pecue Lane (Perkins Rd. - Airline)

Picardy-Perkins Connector

Plank Rd.

South Choctaw (Flannery - Central Thruway)

Blue priority (expected to begin in next few months)

Claycut Rd.

Hooper Rd. (Blackwater - Sullivan)

Jefferson @ Bluebonnet intersection

Lee Dr. (Highland Rd. - Perkins Rd.)

Mickens Rd. (Hooper Rd. - Joor Rd.)

Nicholson Segment 2 (Bluebonnet - Ben Hur)

Old Hammond Hwy. (Millerville - O'Neal)

Perkins Rd. (Pecue - Siegen)

Port Hudson - Pride Road (LA 964 - LA 19)

Scenic Hwy.

Sharp Rd.

Sherwood Forest Extn (Greenwell Spr. - Joor)

Starring Lane Extn (Nicholson - Burbank)

Terrace St.

Thomas Rd. (Hwy. 19 - Plank)

Purple priority (begins when funding becomes available or as Green and Blue projects are completed)