79°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor's office to host Youth Workforce Program to help over 400 high schoolers get work experience
BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office launched the 2025 Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience that is designed to help over 400 East Baton Rouge Parish high school students get paid work experience, career training and educational enrichment.
According to the mayor's office, students will be placed at various host sites throughout the parish, receiving real-world exposure to the workforce in industries ranging from business and technology to education and public service.
Trending News
Any student with interest can apply online here. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 11, 2025.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball readies for tough SEC road trip to Oklahoma
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: BRPD officer above legal limit when fiery crash happened, leaked...
-
Three names retired after the historic 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
2une In Previews: Seize the Day Warrior Walk
-
2une In Previews: Parish Housing Authority hosting Community Health Fair