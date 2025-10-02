90°
Mayor's office launches parish-wide photography contest, winners to be featured on parish website
BATON ROUGE - The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge encourages residents to "capture the spirit" of the community with ImaginEBR, a photo campaign created to display the beauty, culture, and character of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Community members can submit up to five photographs for consideration for the official City-Parish website's redesign, with full accreditation to the selected artist.
“This campaign is an opportunity to see our parish through the eyes of the people who call it home,” Mayor-President Sid Edwards said. The contest is open to all East Baton Rouge Parish residents.
Submissions open on Oct. 2 and will close on Nov. 1.
