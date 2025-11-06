74°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-President Sid Edwards names permanent Chief Administrative Officer
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards named Christel Slaughter as the permanent Chief Administrative Officer for East Baton Rouge Parish, the first woman to hold the position in four decades.
Slaughter had previously been serving as the interim CAO.
“Christel Slaughter is a proven leader who understands the complexities of government, values collaboration, and has an unwavering commitment to the people of East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Mayor-President Edwards.
Trending News
The mayor's office said Slaughter has worked with the past four mayors-presidents, "bringing decades of experience in strategic planning, organizational management and executive leadership
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal judge orders Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits in November
-
Investigative Unit: Additional TKE fraternity brothers arrested in ongoing hazing investigation at...
-
Capt. Brett Stassi Jr. released from hospital one month after shooting at...
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
-
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez