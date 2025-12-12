62°
Mayor-President Sid Edwards declares Dec. 15 'Dunham School Day' after state championship

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards declared Monday, Dec. 15 as "The Dunham School Day" after Dunham's victory in the state championship.

The win served as the program's first state title since 2004 and the team was the only one from the Baton Rouge area to reach a state title game this season.

The school will hold a campus-wide Champions Celebration on Monday, December 15, at 9:30 a.m., in its competition gym to honor the football team.

