Mayor-President kicks off 'Pray for the Parish' initiative on National Day of Prayer
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards kicked off his "Pray for the Parish" initiative Thursday morning.
The initiative is meant to encourage unity and hope through the Christian faith, Edwards said at the River Center Ballroom. The mayor added that he wants to promote peace in the streets as summer approaches.
Several faith leaders marked the occasion which coincided with the National Day of Prayer.