Mayor-President Edwards set to make announcement about East Baton Rouge Parish's financial operations
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards is set to make a "major announcement about financial operations" of East Baton Rouge Parish.
The announcement will be made at a news conference on the eighth floor of City Hall at 11:15 a.m.
WBRZ will stream the news conference on our YouTube and Facebook pages.
