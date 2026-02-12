66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mayor-President Edwards set to make announcement about East Baton Rouge Parish's financial operations

1 hour 8 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards is set to make a "major announcement about financial operations" of East Baton Rouge Parish. 

The announcement will be made at a news conference on the eighth floor of City Hall at 11:15 a.m.

WBRZ will stream the news conference on our YouTube and Facebook pages. 

