Mayor pleads for drivers to be cautious on Greenwell Springs Road following multiple wrecks

CENTRAL - Greenwell Springs Road is busy and becoming busier with law enforcement and first responders.

"It's unfortunate that this has to happen but, that's why we're just looking for safety improvements along this roadway that can happen," Central Mayor David Barrow said.

Barrow said the dangerous stretch between Magnolia Bridge and Liberty Road sees crash after crash.

"There's a lot of curves on this road, people just not paying attention, they don't have room for error they'll slip off that white line a little bit. We're just trying to make more people aware, trying to bring back up the safety of this road," Barrow said.

And the mayor says three wrecks have already occurred just this month alone, along with several fatalities that happen each year here on Greenwell Springs Road.

Just this week, a school bus slid off the road and into a ditch.

"We just had a high number of serious crashes involving large vehicles going to the ditch, injuries, fatalities. We need to make people aware the dangers of this roadway," Barrow said.

The mayor says obtaining funds for the state road has been an issue for the last 25 years, and the safety factors are still overlooked.

"About ten years ago, DOTD did perform a safety analysis on this road and found a lot of issues with crashes and things. They actually came in on this part of Magnolia bridge and put in center line rumble strips because some of these crashes were caused by people going over the centerline. But, they've came back and overlaid the roadway and didn't put the rumble strips back in. So, some of the very safety measures that they put in are now gone," Barrow said.

Mayor Barrow is calling on the state for funding to straighten out and add paved shoulders.

He's also asking drivers to do their part and pay attention and obey the speed limit.

The state is currently pulling all the data for Greenwell Springs Road and will have those numbers Thursday.