Mayor Broome invites public to community-wide Fitness Stroll, Saturday

Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome intends to make health and fitness a priority in 2020, and she's encouraging the community to do the same by partnering with Bodystyle Personal Fitness to host a walking event called "Fitness Stroll."

The community stroll will take place Saturday, Feb. 15 in downtown Baton Rouge's North Boulevard Town Square from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. 

The word "stroll" might seem to imply a languid meander, but that's not what this event is about. This stroll includes a lengthy but achievable one-mile walk and overall body workout, led by fitness trainer, Adrian Francois, owner of Bodystyle Personal Fitness. 

All participants must register to attend, click here to do so.  

