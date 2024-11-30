58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Materials in attic start house fire early Saturday morning

3 hours 54 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, November 30 2024 Nov 30, 2024 November 30, 2024 9:07 AM November 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Combustible materials close to a home's chimney in the attic start a fire early Saturday. 

The fire was called in shortly before 2 a.m. to a home on Morning Glory Avenue. Investigators said there were flammable materials in the attic too close to the chimney. 

Trending News

The home's two occupants were safe outside when the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived. There was no smoke or flames on the first or second floor, but the latter sustained water damage from BRFD's efforts. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days