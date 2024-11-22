52°
Masked men rob gas station in Hammond
HAMMOND – The Hammond Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly committed an armed robbery at a gas station located at 1200 South Morrison Boulevard.
According to police, two black men entered the Circle K store with hand guns and demanded money. The men then left of foot, heading southbound on the boulevard.
Both men were wearing black hooded jackets, and white masks. One man was wearing tan or khaki-colored pants and the other was wearing what appears to be red gym shorts.
Anyone who has information on the suspects or the incident is urged to call Detective Myles Miller at 985-277-5741 or the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at miller_ma@hammond.org.
