70°
Latest Weather Blog
Marvin Braud boatway closed in Ascension Parish as crews conduct work in New River
SORRENTO — The Marvin Braud boatway is closed, Ascension Parish officials said Monday.
The boatway was closed to allow work to be done in New River.
Trending News
"We will be holding a lower water level inside the structure to allow crews and equipment to safely perform work within New River," officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD says it was spread across Baton Rouge on Saturday following shootings
-
2une In Previews: Big Dreams Drama Program celebrates Halloween early with 'Back...
-
2une In Previews: Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority hosting STEM science fair at...
-
Amazon cloud computing outage disrupts Snapchat, Robinhood and many other online services
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...