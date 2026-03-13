Latest Weather Blog
Marsh Madness: Area basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship
LAKE CHARLES - As basketball season winds down, 11 boy's basketball teams from the Baton Rouge viewing area are fighting for a spot in their state championship games. Below are lists of the semifinal results along with state championship game pairings for our area teams.
SEMIFINAL RESULTS:
(Winning teams in bold)
Division IV Select - St. Martin's Episcopal 50, Southern Lab 55
Lincoln Prep 58, Central Catholic 42
Division IV Non-Select - Lakeview 42, East Iberville 59
Ferriday 64, West St. Mary 56 (OT)
Division II Non-Select - Northwest 56, Brusly 72
Division II Select - Madison Prep 61, Northside 65
Division I Select - John Curtis Christian 47, Catholic 39
Division III Select - Dunham 49, Country Day 51
Division I Non-Select - Zachary 74, Denham Springs 59
Ruston 71, Central 57
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS:
Friday:
Division IV Select - Southern Lab vs Lincoln Prep - Noon
Division IV Non-Select - East Iberville vs Ferriday - 4 p.m.
Division II Non-Select - Brusly vs Wossman - 8 p.m.
Saturday:
Division I Non-Select - Ruston vs Zachary - 8 p.m.
