Many trick-or-treating hours moved to Friday

BATON ROUGE - Multiple parishes and municipalities moved their official trick-or-treat hours Wednesday because of expected bad weather.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden's office said official trick-or-treat hours for the city and unincorporated areas will be Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The mayor-president said the strong possibility of rain and lightning pushed them to make the decision.

"I have never changed Halloween hours as Mayor-President, and this is not a decision I take lightly. However, our first priority must always be keeping everyone, especially our children, safe," Holden said.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office also moved its annual Trick-Or-Treat With Deputies event to Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 9350 Antigua. It's a free event with food, a costume contest, prizes, entertainment and other attractions.

Livingston Parish also moved their trick-or-treat times Wednesday afternoon to Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. This came after mayors of Denham Springs and the town of Livingston said they would move their times.

Ascension Parish officials announced late Wednesday they were also changing to Friday night for unincorporated parts of the parish, but the cities of Gonzales and Donaldsonville were sticking with Saturday night.

The State Fire Marshal's Office released a list of Halloween safety tips including what kinds of costumes to wear and how to safely decorate your home.

Local trick-or-treat times

Parishes are in bold, municipalities in plain text

East Baton Rouge - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Central - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Baker - 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Zachary - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

West Baton Rouge - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 (includes Port Allen, Brusly, Addis)

Ascension - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Gonzales - 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Donaldsonville - 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Sorrento - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 30

Livingston - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Denham Springs - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Town of Livingston - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Walker - 6 to 8 p.m.

East Feliciana - Not announced for unincorporated areas

Jackson - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

West Feliciana - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

St. Francisville - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Iberville - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31

St. Mary - 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Tangipahoa - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Pointe Coupee - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Terrebonne - 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31