Many still without power in Amite, Wilkinson counties after weekend storms

WOODVILLE, Miss. - Storms this weekend left thousands of people without power, and the lights are still out for many in the northern portion of the WBRZ viewing area tonight.

Saturday night, storms ripped through many parishes and counties in Louisiana and Mississippi.

"We've seen storms, we've gone through several in the past few years, but nothing like this one. It was more frightening for me than any we ever had," Mattie Powell, the Director of Emergency Management in Wilkinson County, said.

Trees fell into roads and on homes in West Feliciana and Point Coupee parishes as wells as Amite and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi. There were also widespread power outages in those counties.

"Wilkinson County as a whole everybody was without power, including all the governmental buildings," Powell said.

Powell told WBRZ the storm also caused problems for hunters who were out that night.

"They were in the woods hunting (and) trees were across the roads, so there was no way they could get out without somebody being able to get those trees and logs out of the way," Powell said.

Powell said fortunately, the hunters were able to get out and the storm did not leave anyone injured.

"We were prepared at some point, but not expecting it to be that magnitude," Powell said.

As of Tuesday morning, several thousand customers were still without power in Amite and Wilkinson counties. See below for the latest power outage numbers.