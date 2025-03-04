Many chickens chased, horses danced on at 2025 Mamou Mardi Gras celebration

MAMOU - People on horseback, dressed up in colorful costumes, chasing chickens for a communal gumbo. It's one of the most unique Mardi Gras Celebrations in the country.

The annual Courir de Mardi Gras, or "Fat Tuesday Run," brought many out on horseback, starting at seven a.m. and heading to the countryside.

"Nobody does it like Mamou," Attendee Karlie Doise said.

"Everybody loves Christmas. All the other holidays. In Mamou, it's about Mardi Gras," Participant Rick St. Ann said.

The Mardi Gras revelers on horses first made a stop at the local nursing home, as the tradition is to celebrate those who started the celebration long ago.

"We don't get away from the tradition. I would hate to wear a cowboy hat all day and act like it's Mardi Gras," Participant Logan Cormier said.

Many honor the tradition by putting symbolic messages on their costumes. WBRZ talked to one participant who had his family's musical history on his.

"They all play music man, they started this years ago and they were all about passing on our heritage and that's what these kids do today," St. Ann said.

Of course, the most famous part of Mamou's Mardi Gras celebration is the chasing of the chickens, an instrumental part of the gumbo. It can get crazy as dozens will chase after it, hoping to catch it.

"Oh my gosh, they ran me over. They punched my friend in the face by accident. Cause they all ran, and we stood under people, and they all just like sprinted," Attendee Allison Soileau said.

While at the event, there are two phrases you'll hear quite often. The Few, The Proud, The Mamou Mardi Gras and "Laissez les bons temps rouler" or let the good times roll.