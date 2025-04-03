85°
Man, woman killed, identified after plane crash outside Raceland; plane was en route to Houma
RACELAND — Two people were killed in a plane crash in Lafourche Parish, WWL reported Thursday.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the wreckage was found in a marshy area near Raceland. The two victims were identified by officials as Lyle Panepinto and Lauren Menkemeller. The New Orleans TV station added that only one wing was visible above water.
Officials told WWL the plane was en route to Houma from Belle Chasse. WWL added that search and rescue operations were underway but were halted by dark and windy conditions.
