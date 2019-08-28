Man with 'Siegen Lane' tattoo in custody after robbing gas station on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A 33-year-old man with multiple Baton Rouge-themed tattoos is now in custody after allegedly going on a robbery binge around the parish Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says Maurice Williams approached a man at a bus stop on Port Drive around 5:45 a.m., started a fight, then stole his pellet gun. Ten minutes later, Williams stole a woman's vehicle at gunpoint on Stern Drive, officials said.

Just after 6:00, Williams went into a gas station on Siegen Lane, jumped over the counter, and demanded money from the cashier. He made off with some cigarettes and an unknown amount of cash.

The stolen vehicle was located by deputies around 9:45 near Burbank and Gardere. Authorities say when they attempted to stop the vehicle, Williams—the driver—fled from deputies then crashed the car. The sheriff's office says he didn't sustain any injuries during the wreck.

Williams is facing two counts of armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, simple battery, theft, and aggravated flight.

"This is a prime example of how good communication can lead to a quick arrest," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "We had deputies and detectives taking reports of these three incidents early this morning and all this was passed on to those in patrol. Our patrol deputies were able to locate the suspect and apprehend him."