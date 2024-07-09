91°
Man with multiple warrants wanted in Terrebonne Parish

By: Dylan Meche

HOUMA— The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a Houma man wanted for multiple charges.

Deputies are looking for 45-year-old Gilbert Moses, who is also known as "Muckus." Officials warn Moses should be considered armed and dangerous.

He's described by the Sheriff's office as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he also has a tattoo of "Marwan" on his forearm.

Moses faces several charges including multiple counts of possession of CDS I and II, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's office at (985) 876-2500.

