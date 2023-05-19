Suspected arsonist arrested for setting fire to Baker church

Photo: Google Maps

BAKER - Authorities were able to arrest an accused arsonist after he left some of his personal belongings at the scene of a church fire in Baker.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called in Thursday to help investigate the fire at Wayside Christian Fellowship on Sherron Avenue. Inside the church, investigators found a small fire and some personal effects left at the spot where the fire started.

The flames ultimately caused only about $100 in damage, according to the fire department.

Investigators were able to link the suspect, 54-year-old Derrick Renard Taylor, to the crime scene using the items that were left behind. He was arrested on a charge of simple arson.

Prior arrest records say Taylor was previously booked for setting fire to his own home in Baker back in 2018. At the time, Taylor told investigators the fire started while he was smoking crystal meth.

Those same documents say Taylor has ties to at least three other arsons, though it does not appear he was prosecuted in those cases.